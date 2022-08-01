Ravi Rana: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should also be investigated

The ED arrested Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut after raiding his house in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl scam in Mumbai. After that, the ED asked the court to remand Sanjay Raut for 8 days. But Sanjay Raut's lawyers had demanded that if the custody is to be given, it should be less than eight days. After that, the court sent Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana has reacted after this action of ED. As Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab will also go to jail in future. But if the link of all these scams goes to Matoshree, then Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should also be investigated and action should be taken, Ravi Rana demanded while talking to the media. The court sent Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4.