Ravindra Apte, Former Gokul Dairy President, Passes Away; Last Rites to Be Held in Kolhapur Today

Ravindra Pandurang Apte, a prominent figure in the dairy industry and former president of Gokul Dairy Cooperative, passed away last night, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication to agricultural development and dairy farming. Known for his longstanding commitment, Apte served as a director of Gokul Dairy for 35 years, during which he also held the position of president twice. His contributions brought transformative changes for farming families, notably through the calf-rearing scheme, which was instrumental in supporting and empowering dairy farmers.

Apte’s journey began with a B.Sc. in Agriculture before he established a dairy farm in Uttur, Tal. Ajara. Despite lucrative job opportunities both within India and abroad, he dedicated his life to developing the local dairy industry. He started Janata Dairy to distribute milk from his farm, which eventually led him to join Gokul Dairy. Under his leadership from 1987 to 2022, dairy societies in the region grew from a handful to nearly 350, while milk production saw unprecedented increases. His work helped families across the region see dairy farming as a profitable, supplementary business to agriculture, bringing a steady source of weekly income to households.

Ravindra Apte's efforts extended beyond dairy; he provided employment to around 100-150 young people in his taluka and managed the Ajara Transport business efficiently. Known for his innovative approach, he conducted various agricultural experiments on his farms in Uttur and Ajara. His impact on the community and the dairy industry is deeply valued, and he leaves behind a family dedicated to service and community, including his wife Padmaja Apte, a director at Mahalaxmi Bank, his two sons, a daughter-in-law, and his brother Sudhir Apte.

Apte’s last rites will be held in Kolhapur today after 12 noon. His passing marks the loss of a visionary leader whose work in dairy farming and community service will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.