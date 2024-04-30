Ravindra Waikar Named as Shiv Sena Candidate for Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Seat in Maharashtra

The ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction named Ravindra Waikar as the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, April 30, for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024. Waikar will be contesting against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'s Amol Kirtikar from the constituency.

Shiv Sena Announces Ravindra Wairkar as its Candidate from Mumbai North West

Jogeshwari, MLA and close aide of Thackeray, Waikar, joined the Shinde Sena in March from Shiv Sena UBT fielded opposite Amol Kirtikar.

After joining the party, Waiker had told that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena because he intended to work for his constituency and because many people's demands were pending.