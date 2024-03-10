Ravindra Waikar to Join Eknath Shinde: Uddhav Thackeray Faction MLA Likely to Join Shinde Group Today

According to reports, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav Thackeray group MLA Ravindra Waikar is likely to join the Eknath Shinde faction today. Waikar will join the Shiv Sena party today at the Chief Minister's residence, 'Varsha'.

Waikar is accused of scams in the BMC plot in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. He is also currently on the ED's radar against this alleged charge. Reports also suggest that the former Maharashtra minister had been distancing himself from the party programs for a while.

On Saturday, he welcomed UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a party office in Jogeshwari during his visit in Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha constituency. A close aide of Thackeray, Waikar’s absence during the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief’s earlier visits to Jogeshwari had fuelled speculations of him jumping ship after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned him in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel on the civic plot.

