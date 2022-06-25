Rebel Eknath Shinde faction form delegation to establish power

After an unprecedented revolt in the Shiv Sena, now Eknath Shinde has started a movement to establish power. This new development has come to the fore against the backdrop of the ongoing political developments in the state. It is learned that a delegation will be formed from the Eknath Shinde faction to discuss the establishment of power. The delegation is likely to include Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Bharat Gogavale and Bachchu Kadu. The delegation will also have a spokesperson to clarify the role of the group.

The MLAs involved in the mutiny led by Eknath Shinde are in Guwahati in Assam. The last five days have witnessed a major political crisis in the state. The number of MLAs with Eknath Shinde is increasing. Initially, 12 MLAs were with Shinde. Since then, the number has risen to more than 38. The Shiv Sena mutiny has created political instability in the state. Shiv Sena is also trying to control the damage.

Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has more than two-thirds of the MLAs with him. The group is likely to form a coalition with the BJP. Eknath Shinde, while discussing with the rebel MLAs, had made a statement indicating the support of a superpower. After that, now Eknath Shinde has started the movement to establish power in the state. A delegation will be set up to establish power. A meeting of the rebel MLAs will be held this afternoon. The Eknash Shinde group delegation is likely to include Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Bharat Gogavale and Bachchu Kadu. So, there will also be a spokesperson to present a proper role in the media.