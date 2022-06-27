Rebel leader Uday Sawant to address Facebook live at 1 pm
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2022 11:15 AM2022-06-27T11:15:38+5:302022-06-27T11:15:48+5:30
Shiv Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant, who joined the Shinde camp on Sunday, is going to address Facebook Live at 11 am.
Uday Sawant, Maharashtra minister of higher & technical education joined the Eknath Shinde faction at Guwahati. He became the 8th minister to join the Shinde camp. The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.