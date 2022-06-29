Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar talks on his returning to Mumbai

Mumbai: "We don't want to go with the NCP and the Congress. The Mahavikas Aghadi should stop its dramas now. We join hands and request you not to stretch now. Acknowledge that you do not have a majority," Shinde group spokesperson MLA Deepak Kesarkar had said on Tuesday. After that, the process of taking power has gained momentum today and the governor has called a special session of the legislature. However, Shiv Sena leaders are still hoping for the return of the rebellious Shiv Sainiks. In that regard, now Deepak Kesarkar has clearly announced his role.

"Even if only independents voted for the BJP during the majority test in the special session of the Assembly, this government will fall, let alone 39 people. You will speak as the rebellious MLAs want, then they will come and vote for you, this is the crazy hope of Shiv Sena leaders. What is special is that this is the hope of the big leaders of Shiv Sena, now what will I say about this?" said Kesarkar.

"In Guwahati, all of us Shiv Sena MLAs are happy. Well, we are ready to share the video, which means that none of our 39 MLAs are likely to go back to Shiv Sena. On the other hand, we will come to Mumbai during the majority test, said Kesarkar while talking to the media. Our main demand is to get out of the Mahavikas front. However, if that demand is not met, what will we do when we come back? Therefore, our discussion on returning to Shiv Sena is over now. Some MLAs from Guwahati will return, this is just their crazy hope," said Kesarkar.

When Deepak Kesarkar was asked when the power struggle in the state will end and when all of you will return, to which he responded "Sanjay Raut has taken Shiv Sena workers to the streets. Our offices are being blown up. Threats are being made. So how can we return in such a situation? It is Sanjay Raut who has stopped us from coming back. So ask him when we will come back," said Deepak Kesarkar.

