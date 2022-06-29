Rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil criticizes Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Minister and rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil, while interacting with rebel MLAs in Guwahati, targeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "All of us are facing various charges in the district. It also shows a lot of people standing behind you. We have come here believing in Eknath Shinde. You are being heavily criticized. We reached this post with the blessings of all venerable Balasaheb Thackeray. But if we tell our story to Sanjay Raut, then during the 1992 riots, my three brothers and my father were in jail. I don't know where Sanjay Raut was then" Gulabroa said.

"We have enough 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena and 11-12 independent MLAs. He left Varsha, he left MLA, but he is not ready to give anything to Sharad Pawar", said Gulabrao Patil. "Didn't we do anything for them? We got everything because of their blessings, but we also have something to sacrifice in it", said Gulabrao Patil.

In the power struggle in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come into action mode. The Governor today accepted the demand made by the Opposition BJP. The Governor wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat, ordering them to prove their majority on June 30.

"It is said that a new government will be formed in the state on July 3. It is noteworthy that the Shinde faction has formulated a strategy to form a BJP and Shiv Sena government in the state. We have not left the Shiv Sena. The majority of all MLAs are on our side. Therefore, we are the real Shiv Sena, such a stand is going to be taken by the rebel group. Therefore, it is understood that the BJP-Shiv Sena government will be formed, and the strategy of who is the real Shiv Sena will continue with the Election Commission for the next few years" Eknath Shinde said while commenting on the current crisis.

