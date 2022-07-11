Rebel MLA Santosh Bangar removed from post of Shiv Sena Hingoli district president

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar of Kalamanuri in Goli district has been given a big push by Uddhav Thackeray. Bangar has been removed from the post of Shiv Sena Hingoli district president. After Bangar revolted from the party and joined the Shinde faction, Shiv Sainiks across Hingoli district started expressing their displeasure. Santosh Bangar was the MLA of Kalamanuri Assembly and also the district president of Shiv Sena. Now he has been removed from the post of district president. This big blow has been given to Bangar by Shiv Sena.

MLA Santosh Bangar has been the Shiv Sena district president of Hingoli since 2009. Now he has been removed from the post of district president.

Kalamanuri MLA Santosh Bangar, who was with Thackeray till the day before the majority test, appeared in the rebel bus on the day of the majority test. He had voted against the election of the Speaker of the Assembly. The important thing is that when Eknath Shinde revolted and other Shiv Sena MLAs left with him, it was Santosh Bangar who burst into tears. Shiv Sena MLA from all over Marathwada was going with Eknath Shinde, only Santosh was standing with Thackeray. Calling me Balasaheb's true Shiv Sainik, he even cried for Uddhav Thackeray. But Bangar, who calls himself a true Shiv Sainik, became a Shinde Sainik in just 24 hours.