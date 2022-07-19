Rebels didn't split Shiv Sena, BJP did: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai- Along with Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs have also joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group. These MPs met Chief Minister Shinde when he was on a visit to Delhi. Out of the total 19 MPs of the party, 12 MPs welcomed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with flower bouquets.

On the one hand, party MPs, MLAs, and corporators are participating in the Shinde group, while Shiv Sena party chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is interacting with Shiv Sena office bearers every day at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Today Uddhav Thackeray interacted with office bearers of the North Indian Federation in Mumbai. Where he targeted the BJP.

"The rebels did not split the Shiv Sena, but the BJP did," the former CM said. Uddhav Thackeray alleged that BJP is killing Shiv Sena. Also Shiv Sena is currently going through a tough time. But Thackeray is not afraid of conflict. Uddhav Thackeray assured the audience that these days will also pass. Uddhav Thackeray also said that he will enter the field and build the party anew and build the Shiv Sena again.

Meanwhile, after former minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam resigned as leader, he said 'Party chief Uddhav Thackeray should do a self-examination. I have not been expelled. Ramdas Kadam raised the question that I have resigned before that and how many people like Uddhav Thackeray are going to expel?"

"The day when this Mahavikas Aghadi was being formed. At the same time, I was opposed. But I was not heard. Spent 52 years of his life for Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray ordered me not to speak in the media by calling the same Ramdas Kadam on Matoshree. I believed it. For the past three years, I have been keeping my mouth shut and bearing the brunt of the bookies. Yet today you set out to oust me. I still feel pain about this. I have a lot to talk about. But I'm not talking. Because if I speak, there will be an earthquake" Ramdas Kadam said.

