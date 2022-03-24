Red Chilies prices increases by Rs 100 in Maha

This year, the price of Red Chilies has gone up by around Rs 100. Rains in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states have led to decline in chilli production. Red chilli prices are likely to rise further. The unseasonal rains in December. As a result, chilli production has declined. With 40 per cent production of chillies this year, prices have gone up by Rs 70 to Rs 80 this year as compared to last year.

Red chillies are grown in Nashik district including Yeola. It is mostly imported from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, unseasonal rains in December last year have led to a sharp decline in chilli production. Compared to last year, the production of chilli has gone up by 40 per cent. Due to low production of chillies, buying chillies this year will cost you Rs 70-80. Also, when buying some different and better varieties of chillies, you will have to pay extra Rs 100. Chilli trader Utkarsh Gaikwad has also expressed the possibility of further increase in the price of chilli.

The price of red chillies last year was between Rs 150- Rs 175. However, this year, the price of chilli has gone up by Rs 100.