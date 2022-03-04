Relief to Rashmi Shukla; no strict action till March 25

Pune-based Bundgarden police had registered a case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for illegal phone tapping. She had approached the high court seeking quashing of the case. The matter was heard in the Mumbai High Court on Friday. Meanwhile, the court has given relief to her and ordered them not to take any drastic action till March 25.

