Remove Tipu Sultan's name from Malad garden, says minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha has ordered Suburban District Collector to remove the name Tipu Sultan given to a garden in Malad area.

The park was named during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenure and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed this nomenclature.

It should be known that there was a political uproar many times in Malad are regarding this matter. On the other hand January 26 last year also, BJP Bajrang Dal and Hindu organizations protested against this name in large numbers at Malad intersections. Due to which Mumbai police personnel tried to remove it, used some force and also detained many BJP workers.