Removing Existing 50 per Cent Cap on Reservation Necessary To Protect Constitution, Says Rahul Gandhi

In a recent statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the need to eliminate the current 50 percent cap on reservations to protect the Constitution. Addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' event, he asserted that both the Congress party and the INDIA bloc are committed to facilitating the enactment of legislation aimed at removing this limit.

"We will ensure the passage of law on caste census in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and no power can stop it," he said.He asserted that the history of Dalits and backward classes is not adequately taught in schools, claiming that there are ongoing efforts to erase this important narrative from education.

During a public meeting before unveiling the statue, Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the collapse of the statue of the warrior king at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district, arguing that the party's ideology is deeply flawed. He stated, "There is no point in bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after instilling fear in people and undermining the Constitution and institutions in the country."

