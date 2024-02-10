Rescue at Borivali Station: Elderly Couple Saved from Train Mishap

An elderly couple was rescued from between a train and the platform at Borivali station on Thursday night after they slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train.

The incident occurred around 12:21 AM on platform 6, as the Ekta Nagar semi-fast express arrived. The couple, who had reserved sleeper class seats, attempted to move to the AC coach after the train departed. While storing their luggage, they lost their footing and fell.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashish Birle, who was leading the train escort team, witnessed the fall and heroically jumped off the moving train. He rescued the elderly woman first, followed by the man who had fallen trying to help his wife.

The couple's two bags were initially left on the train. RPF informed the Borivali police station and, after boarding the couple on the Dehradun Express, learned they resided in Nagarwada, near Kasamwala Masjid in Baroda, Gujarat. Their luggage was later safely returned.

The quick thinking and bravery of RPF Sub-Inspector Birle saved the couple's lives.