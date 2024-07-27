'Reservation is Sacred, Will Retire From Politics if Tampered': NCP MP Praful Patel

"If reservation is affected in any way, I will retire from politics 100%. There would be no point in holding any position or staying in politics, and thus I will resign," declared Praful Patel, leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament. Patel emphasized that reservation is a constitutional provision given by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and no one can alter its foundational structure.

Patel addressed concerns about reservation at a public event in Bhandara, stating, "During the Lok Sabha elections, there was so much false propaganda that people fell for it. However, people have now realized the truth, and those of us in Parliament who have sworn an oath to the Constitution will not allow such changes."

"Our government is committed to ensuring reservation for the Maratha community," Patel asserted. "We have passed a bill in the Assembly, enacted a law, and provided ten percent reservation. Those who still oppose it are merely being contradictory. The Congress and other parties were in power for years, yet they did not address the Maratha reservation issue, which has been a longstanding demand."

Patel criticized the opposition, stating, "Many leaders from various parties have failed to provide reservation in the past but are now quick to criticize. Their opposition during election times is nothing more than a tactic."

On the subject of the upcoming elections, Patel expressed confidence in the coalition, saying, "The three parties in the Mahayuti are working together and will face the elections successfully in Maharashtra. We will form our government in the state."

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation of Sharad Pawar being a 'leader of corruption,' Patel chose not to elaborate, simply noting that Pawar had responded strongly by calling Shah an 'exiled leader.'

Patel also commented on Babajani Durrani's return to the Sharad Pawar faction, stating, "Babajani has been our colleague for a long time. People often switch sides during elections. He wanted to retain his Legislative Council seat, but we were offering opportunities to others. We wish everyone the best and believe in everyone's right to progress."

Patel's remarks underscore the ongoing political dynamics in Maharashtra, with reservation and electoral strategies taking center stage as parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.