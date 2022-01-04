Rising number of corona patients in Mumbai is a matter of concern: Dr. Bharti Pawar

The number of corona and omicron patients in Maharashtra is increasing day by day. The growing number of corona patients in Mumbai is a matter of concern. Dr. Bharti Pawar has also suggested that the state should take timely steps in this regard. Today, Union Minister Bharti Pawar has reviewed the covid situation.

Dr. Bharti Pawar said that the state government has demanded vaccine. At present, if the number of corona patients in the state increases, what should be taken care of and what decisions should be taken by those states. We are meeting the demands of the state. Now the state needs to work. Also, the work of the state government is progressing at a slow pace. The state government is working but the state government should speed up its work, said Dr. Bharti Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health.

The Center is keeping an eye on every state. The state has been given the right to lockdown if the covid cases increase. The central government has directed them to take a decision in this regard considering the condition of corona in the state. If taken care now, covid spread can be stopped. The Union Health Secretary is holding discussions with the Health Secretaries of all the states, said Bharti Pawar.

The Center has provided assistance to the State in all matters. It would be better if the ministers give me in writing that the Center is not meeting the demands of the state. Now the states should implement the suggestions made by the Center. The Center has given guidelines regarding ICU, bed availability. The states have also been given funds for kits, said Dr. Bharti Pawar