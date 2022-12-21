Rohit Pawar takes a dig at Maha govt on border row in his latest tweet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a crucial discussion on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border issue in Delhi on December 14. The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that there had been a discussion regarding border conflicts, but since the subject is currently before the court, no more statements should be made regarding it or that there won't be any problems.

At the time, Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, made no objection. He briefed members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that both houses will pass a resolution declaring that not even a single inch of land will be transferred to the Maharashtra government. Basavaraj Bommai countered that while there was talk about peace and order in the state, the border was not a topic of discussion. Was this statement made by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, in the Karnataka Assembly a rumour? On this occasion, the question has arisen as to why such a discussion did not occur during the meeting with Amit Shah.

In light of this, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar has tweeted about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the meeting held with Union Minister Amit Shah on the issue of Karnataka and Maharashtra border issues, Bommai is saying that there was no discussion on border issues, and then the question has been raised as to who lied.

Rohit Pawar said in a tweet that the Karnataka Chief Minister has exposed the lies of the Maharashtra government by saying that the meeting with the Union Home Minister was not related to the border issue but only related to law and order. Why did our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister mislead Maharashtra by giving wrong information? Looking at the statements of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, some things become clear. They are not afraid of their central leaders as the leaders of Maharashtra are, or they have hidden central support, whereas the leaders of Maharashtra do not have central support.