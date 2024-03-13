Rohit Pawar's Big Claim: 22 MLAs from Ajit Pawar's Faction Set to Return to Sharad Pawar Party

The Maharashtra Grand Alliance is embroiled in a seat-sharing dispute ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP asserts its claim on a significant number of seats, the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction remains adamant about retaining its current holdings. In contrast, the Ajit Pawar faction faces mounting challenges, with speculation rife that they will get a negligible number of seats within the Grand Alliance's seat distribution framework.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Shivtare to Contest in Baramati as an Independent, Poses Challenge to Ajit Pawar

Adding to the complexity, NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party MLA, Rohit Pawar, has made startling assertions regarding the Ajit Pawar group. Rohit Pawar contends that 22 MLAs from Ajit Pawar's faction are inclined to return to Sharad Pawar's fold. Moreover, he suggests that a considerable portion of the Shinde group may seek to contest under the BJP's lotus symbol.

Criticism also abounds towards the Ajit Pawar faction's handling of Lok Sabha seat allocation. Initially aspiring for nine seats, they may have to settle for a mere four. Such dissatisfaction could lead to a shift away from the clock symbol, commonly associated with Ajit Pawar's group, in favor of contesting under the BJP's lotus symbol. Consequently, there's speculation within the Ajit Pawar camp about the advisability of aligning with the BJP, as suggested by some members.