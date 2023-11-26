Romin Chheda remanded in police custody till Nov 27

Contractor Romin Chedda, who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police for alleged irregularities in setting up oxygen generation plants at BMC hospitals and jumbo centres during Covid-19 pandemic, was remanded to police custody till November 27.Romin was produced before the holiday court at Esplanade on Saturday. Romin’s battery of lawyers, including Abad Ponda, argued that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated with the section of forgery as the charges are non-cognizable and bailable.

The EOW on Wednesday registered an FIR at the Nagpada police station and took over the investigation. Chheda was the power of attorney holder of Highway Construction company when the company bagged the contract in 2021. Police sources said that the compnay bagged the Rs 80-crore contract. It submitted fake papers to save the company from penalty/fine for not completing the work, thus causing the civic body a loss of Rs 6crore by saving on the penalty.