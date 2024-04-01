RPF Boosts Security at Kalyan Station Ahead of Summer Rush, Plans Additional Personnel Deployment

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is gearing up for the upcoming summer rush by deploying additional personnel at Kalyan station from April 15 onwards. This strategic move aims to ensure smooth passenger flow and enhanced security during the peak travel season. Kalyan junction is likely to witness a 20% to 25% increase in the rush of the commuters.

To achieve this, the RPF will be diverting manpower from lower-priority stations to Kalyan Junction, a key transit point for migrant laborers residing in Bhiwandi, Kalwa, and Mumbra. This influx of passengers often leads to significant congestion at the station, necessitating a stronger security presence. Security will be heightened to avoid theft of valuables and other untoward incidents at stations and inside trains.

What Will be the Security Deployment?

Rakesh Kumar of the RPF told LokmatTimes.com that additional deployment of 30 to 35 RPF personnel will be done during the summer season for escorting as well as to control the rush on the platforms. "There isn't much rush in the reservation compartment of the trains. However, a general compartment is fully packed. Most of our personnel will be deployed at the entrance of the station at GRP side, reservation, and booking area, Foot Over Bridges (FOB)", stated Kumar.

The Kalyan GRP on the other hand said that there will be more police personnel at platforms 4 and 5 and patrolling will take place to maintain law and order. Home guards, Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will also be called to ensure security measures. Monitoring will be intensified using CCTV cameras.

CR To Run 156 Special Trains

Predicted Summer rush in trains, Central Railways usually advises passengers to reach station well before the departure of the train. Reaching well before time to the scheduled departure of the train will enable passengers to Board the train comfortably and with ease with luggage. It is observed that passengers are reaching at the time of departure of the train and doing Alarm Chain Pulling to catch the train. This causes further delays to the trains and subsequently affects the running of Suburban Trains.

Summer Special Trains

To reduce the extra rush of passengers, Central Railway has decided to run 156 summer special train services between Mumbai and various destinations in UP and Bihar. With this, passengers will be able to easily get confirmed berths in trains, and crowding in trains can also be controlled.

Kalyan- A major Halting Point

The Central Railway will run two fully reserved special trains for teachers, between Dadar and Gorakhpur during summer rush. As large number of teachers go to their native homes during summer vacations, they face difficulties in getting reservation existing trains. The Teachers’ Special Train 01101 will leave Dadar at 2.05 pm on 2.5.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.45 am on third day. In the return journey, 01102 Teachers’ special will leave Gorakhpur at 2.25 pm on 10.6.2024 and arrive Dadar at 03.30 an on third day. Kalyan will be a major halting stop for all these trains. A halt for most long-distance train makes it more crowded.