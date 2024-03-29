Central Railway Introduces Special Trains for Teachers During Summer Rush, Details Inside

Central Railway will run two fully reserved special trains for teachers, between Dadar and Gorakhpur during summer rush. As large number of teachers go to their native homes during summer vacations, they face difficulties in getting reservation existing trains. In Teachers’ Special train, priority will be given to teachers in allotment of berth. If accommodation is available in this train after booking of teachers, then booking will be open to general public from 01.4.2024 at all computerized reservation centers and through the internet on www.irctc.co.in.



The Teachers’ Special Train 01101 will leave Dadar at 2.05 pm on 2.5.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.45 am on third day. In the return journey, 01102 Teachers’ special will leave Gorakhpur at 2.25 pm on 10.6.2024 and arrive Dadar at 03.30 and on third day.

It will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni, and Deoria Sadar in both directions.

The train will have One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation of the Fully Reserved Teachers’ Special train no. 01101 leaving Dadar on 2.5.2024 and train no 01102 leaving Gorakhpur on 10.6.2024 on special charges will open on 31.3.2024 at 14.30 hrs. on nominated counters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Reservation Centre only.