Western Railway Extends Services of Two Special Trains With Discounted Fares, Details Inside

To fulfill the travel demand of passengers, especially during festive seasons, Western Railway has expanded the services of two special trains offering special fares.

Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "Train Number 09051 Mumbai Central-Bhusaval Special, initially scheduled until April 30, 2024, has now been extended until June 30, 2024. Similarly, Train Number 09052 Bhusaval-Mumbai Central Special, previously slated until May 1, 2024, has been extended until July 1, 2024."

Additionally, Train Number 09324 Indore-Pune Weekly Special, which was originally scheduled until April 24, 2024, has been extended until June 26, 2024. Train Number 09323 Pune-Indore Weekly Special, initially scheduled until April 25, 2024, has been extended until June 27, 2024. Bookings for the extended services of Trains Number 09051 and 09324 will commence from March 31, 2024, through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Further details regarding halts, composition, and timing of trains can be found on the website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.