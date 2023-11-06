RPF reunites runaway teen with family in Thane district

A 17-year-old girl who had run away from home was successfully reunited with her family in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, according to an official from the Railway Protection Force. A head constable from the RPF discovered the girl and her boyfriend asleep on a foot overbridge at Dativali railway station in Diva, around 2 am, as reported by Inspector Girish Tiwari of Diva RPF.

On questioning, the duo informed that they had left their homes on November 4, following which their families had approached the police and offences of kidnapping and missing person reports were registered, he said.

The RPF got in touch with their families with the help of Mumbra police and reunited them, the official said.