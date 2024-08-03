Rs 100 Crore Extortion Case: Anil Deshmukh Took Money Through PA, Says Sachin Waze

Sachin Vaze, the sacked Mumbai police officer and the accused in the Rs 100 crore extortion case, has once again made a shocking revelation on Friday, August 2. Vaze along with Anil Deshmukh has also made serious allegations against the leader of the Sharad Pawar group faction Jayant Patil. Vaze said he has informed that CBI has evidence that Deshmukh wanted to take money. He has alleged that he wants to take money through Deshmukh PA.

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. I am ready for that (NARCO test). In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," said Sachin Vaze.