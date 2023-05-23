Rs 2000 notes withdrawn: Act of a moody person, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation was like the act of a 'moody person'. Speaking to reporters in Pune, the veteran leader said that post demonetisation, institutions like the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank suffered as several crore rupees lying with it could not get exchanged from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"It is like a moody person's decision. I have received some complaints about the decision to discontinue Rs 2000 currency notes," Sharad Pawar said.When demonetisation was announced in November 2016, the government said there would be a miracle, but what we found was that people died by suicide and industries shut down after suffering losses, he added. His reaction came after the RBI on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.