Saamana mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT) after new Parliament inauguration says, only PM was allowed to grab limelight

Saamana, the official newspaper of the Uddhav Thackeray faction condemned the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, alleging that no one other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allowed to grab the limelight.

Raising questions on the functioning of Parliament, the mouthpiece stated that Lok Sabha used to run for at least 140 days in a year during former PM Pandit Nehru, while now it doesn't even run for 50 days. Hitting out at the Centre, the Saamna stated, the inauguration of the building of the new Parliament House took place with much grandeur. This ceremony meant Everything is Modi and only Modi. Whether it was photographs or other filming, Modi did not allow anyone else's shadow to appear in it. That's the nature of Modi.

It added, If the President would have inaugurated the new Parliament House, with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi in the middle and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on his right. If such an image had appeared from the temple of Democracy, it wouldn't have lowered Modi's greatness. If Modi had done all this, then the world would have felt that Modi has changed, but if he changes his nature then how is he, Modi?

When Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, he himself declared that The Constitution of the country is the only holy book. Our government will respect that holy book'. Modi entered the Parliament for the first time before sitting on the post of Prime Minister, when he was very emotional, he bowed down on the steps of the Parliament and shed tears.