Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed as Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra for the State's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan. An MoU will be signed today to appoint him as Smile Ambassador by Maharashtra government in the presence of Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Our Medical Education Dept runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan an oral health mission. For the next 5 years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appeares in any such ad. He has decided to create awareness among the youth, said Fadnavis.

Swachh Mukh Abhiyan or SMA is a national campaign of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to educate Indians about the importance of oral health and oral hygiene. This campaign will be implemented not only in Maharashtra but across India.