Sadavarte's Petition against Manoj Jarange's Protest in Mumbai: High Court to Hear Case

Mumbai: A protest will be led by Manoj Jarange Patil to demand Maratha reservation. For this, a large number of Maratha community members from across the state are coming to Mumbai till January 26. On the other hand, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has filed a petition against the Maratha agitation in the Bombay High Court and the petition will be heard today.

The petition against the Maratha agitation will be heard today. The petition has sought denial of permission for Manoj Jarange's protest. At present, Manoj Jarange Patil has reached Pune along with lakhs of Maratha protesters and he will travel from Pune to Panvel to reach Mumbai. It remains to be seen what directions the High Court gives in this hearing.

"A constitutional right includes the right to do something peacefully" states Sadavarte. He also alleged that Patil has no right to disturb peace and he has a criminal background. "We have told the court all these things. The case has now come before the court, today there is a long march in Pune. This has disrupted people's lives", he stated. Sadavarte also said that if such a big event comes to Mumbai, there can be a law and order problem.

Lakhs of Maratha activists have left for Mumbai with Manoj Jarange Patil. Jarange Patil entered Pune yesterday. Today, they are moving towards the city. Manoj Jarange's march is moving in large numbers from the suburbs of Pune city.

