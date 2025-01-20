Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 'Assault on Big Celebrity Has Psychological Impact on People', Says Pankaja Munde
Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde commented on the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, stating, "We must refrain from interfering in the police investigation. The assault on such a prominent celebrity has had a significant psychological impact on the public. It is essential that the investigation is conducted thoroughly and strict actions are taken."
The 54-year-old actor was attacked while with his family at their residence in the 12-story Satguru Sharan apartment in Bandra. He was accompanied by his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur.