Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Aditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Law and Order Situation In the State

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray expressed his shock and concern over the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state.



Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Police Finds Two Suspects In CCTV Footage; One Likely Involved in Actor's Assault

In his statement, Thackeray said, “The intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking. We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest. The fact that it happened, however, only highlights the absolute shambles law & order is in Maharashtra.”

The intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking.

We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest.



The fact that it happened, however, only highlights the absolute… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 16, 2025

He further emphasized the rising crime in the state, citing incidents from the past three years, including hit-and-run cases, threats to public figures, and shocking cases from regions like Beed and Parbhani. Thackeray questioned the government's commitment to citizen safety, asking, “Do we have anyone in the government that cares about citizen safety at all?”Khan was injured early Thursday morning after being attacked by an intruder with a knife at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra area, officials confirmed. The incident took place around 2:30 am, and Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.



Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, suffered a minor knife injury during the scuffle. She later visited the police station to lodge a complaint for alleged attempted murder and trespassing. Police, however, did not confirm the sections under which the First Information Report was registered. The actor's representatives, in a media statement, said it was a "burglary attempt." As per the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where Khan was rushed, he was out of danger after undergoing a surgery for removing the knife stuck in his back.



