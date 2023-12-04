Sajid Mir, a key conspirator of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, on ventilator support

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, infamous for his role in planning and executing the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, is poisoned inside Central Jail at Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, as per reports. According to reports, Pakistan Authorities are investigating a private cook, employed in the Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan kitchen since October 2023, who has gone missing. Terrorist Sajid Mir is the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is in charge of the group’s “India establishment.” He was a key figure in the Mumbai terror attack that took place on 26 November 2008, when 10 armed Pakistani terrorists created mayhem in the country’s financial capital, killing hundreds of civilians and leaving scores of others injured.

Mir reportedly recruited Dawood Gilani, alias David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American and FBI/DEA informant, and planned the Mumbai attacks with the assistance of Pakistani military officers. He was the mastermind behind the largest-ever overseas Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack, which killed nationals from numerous nations, including India and Western countries. 175 people were murdered (18 police officers, 122 civilians, 26 foreigners, and 9 terrorists) and 291 were injured during the incident (25 police personnel, 243 people, 22 foreigners, and one terrorist Ajmal Kasab). Sajid Mir was the Lashkar-e-Taiba project manager for the November 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. He, via satellite phones, had commanded the terrorists involved in the operation to execute the hostages. Two Interpol notices RCN A-6269/10-2010 and A-2032/2-2019 have been issued against him. India has marked him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], 1967, as amended in 2019 in October 2020.Pakistan detained Sajid Mir last year and sentenced him to 15 years in prison in May 2022 for providing terror financing to Lashkar founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s charitable organization and his role in other terror attacks. Sajid Mir was charged with conspiracy to destroy the property of a foreign government in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on April 21, 2011. Allegations include providing logistic aid to terrorists, killing a civilian outside of the United States, assisting and abetting terrorists, and bombing public places.