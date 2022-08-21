Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi's action avatar in 'Godfather' takes internet by storm

And the wait is over. On Sunday, the makers of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather' unveiled the film's teaser and it has taken the internet by storm for sure.

The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. Nayanthara, who has recently married director Vignesh Shivan, also appears briefly in the video.

The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat.

"Woah...blockbuster coming soon," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait," another one wrote.

"They look so good together," a social media user commented.

The teaser has been released to mark Chiranjeevis' birthday, which falls on August 22.

'Godfather' is Mohan Raja's directorial. It is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

'Godfather' is gearing up for a grand release during Dussera 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor