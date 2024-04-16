Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Surveyed Panvel Farmhouse, Too

Salman Khan Bandra house was targeted by two unidentified shooters, who did open firing outside his Galaxy apartment on Sunday morning. Swift action was taken by Mumbai police and within 24 hours shooters were arrested in Gujarat. A new information has come to light that these shooters rented a flat at Radha Krishna Apartment in Harigram village, Panvel, for over a month and also Surveyed Khan's Panvel Farmhouse.

"Besides Khan's Bandra residence, they explored Panvel, including the farmhouse," stated an official from the Crime Branch. According to an official from the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police, they provided intelligence to their Mumbai counterparts, leading to the shooters' arrest in Gujarat. The police are also investigating whether anyone working as a laborer at the farmhouse was involved. "Locals were hired for daily tasks at the farmhouse, raising the possibility that someone from the same group attempted entry as a laborer," revealed sources.

In January 2024, Panvel Taluka Police arrested two individuals for attempting to unlawfully enter Salman Khan's farmhouse. Security personnel apprehended them inside Salman's Arpita farmhouse on January 4. Upon arrest, the men provided false identities. Their Aadhar cards later revealed their true identities as Ajesh Kumar Gila, 23, and Gurusevaksingh Sikh, 23, both residents of Fazilka district, Punjab.

Mumbai police beefed up security for the actor last year following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, the police are investigating whether the January trespassing incident has any links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, given that the arrested individuals were also from Punjab.