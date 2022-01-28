Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track 'Dance With Me'

By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 08:07 PM2022-01-28T20:07:20+5:302022-01-28T20:15:24+5:30

Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Dance With Me'.

Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track 'Dance With Me' | Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track 'Dance With Me'

Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track 'Dance With Me'

Next

Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Dance With Me'.

On Friday, Salman took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the peppy track.

"Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat," he captioned the post.

Fans were left excited after seeing the teaser.

"Bhai is back. Can't wait for the song," a social media user commented.

"Woaah. Love how you sing," another one wrote.

Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina', and 'Bhai Bhai'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Instagram