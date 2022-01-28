Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track 'Dance With Me'
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 08:07 PM2022-01-28T20:07:20+5:302022-01-28T20:15:24+5:30
Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Dance With Me'.
On Friday, Salman took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the peppy track.
"Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat," he captioned the post.
Fans were left excited after seeing the teaser.
"Bhai is back. Can't wait for the song," a social media user commented.
"Woaah. Love how you sing," another one wrote.
Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina', and 'Bhai Bhai'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor