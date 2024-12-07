Samajwadi Party to Quit Opposition MVA Over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Stand on Babri Mosque Demolition, Says Abu Azmi

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Azmi announced that his party would be withdrawing from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance due to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stance on the Babri mosque demolition.

Samajwadi Party to quit opposition MVA over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand on Babri mosque demolition: Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024

This move follows a post on the social media platform X by Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT). The post featured an edited photo of Balasaheb Thackeray, his son Uddhav Thackeray, and grandson Aaditya Thackeray, with the trio appearing to stand alongside the Babri Masjid demolition site.

In the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in a one-sided contest, securing a decisive win over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti dominated with 230 out of 288 seats, with the BJP winning 132, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41. In contrast, the MVA managed to secure only 46 seats, with the Congress contributing a mere 16 to the alliance's total.

