Sambhaji Raje adamant on 'independent' role, Shiv Sena leaders meet to discuss Rajya Sabha Election

Despite the Shivsena's offer, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati is adamant on his 'independent' role, so Shiv Sena leaders have started formulating its next strategy. The meeting of senior leaders of Shiv Sena in Marathwada has started at 3.15 pm. Today's meeting will discuss important issues like the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha 2022, water issue in Aurangabad.

Come at 12 noon today and join Shiv Sena, we will announce your candidature, was the offer made by Shiv Sena to Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. However, rejecting the Sena's offer, Sambhaji Raje left Mumbai for Kolhapur in the morning. However, he did not send any message to Shiv Sena in this regard. There is confusion even in Shiv Sena as Sambhaji Raje has not clarified his role. Against this backdrop, an important meeting of Sena leaders is being held at Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Chandrakant Khaire, Arjun Khotkar and Jaydatta Kshirsagar are present at the meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan. If Sambhaji Raje rejects Shiv Sena's offer in clear words, then Shiv Sena party will give candidature to hardcore Shiv Sainiks in rural areas.

Shiv Sena will not support independent candidate in Rajya Sabha elections. In any case, Shiv Sena will field two candidates, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. However, now there is a doubt about how strong the Shiv Sena MLAs will be on this role. Because, it is understood that some MLAs from Shiv Sena faction support Sambhaji Raje's candidature.