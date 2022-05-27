Sambhaji Raje withdraws nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje has decided to withdraw his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"I have withdrawn my nomination to avoid horse-trading. I'm a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and I also have my own pride. I will strengthen Swarajya organisation in Maharashtra," he said while addressing the reporters today.

Sambhajiraje is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and great grandson of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra are scheduled on June 10 and the last day to file nominations is May 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

