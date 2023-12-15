Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Raje takes the lead for Maratha Reservation, calls for meeting of MPs

Maratha Reservation has become a topic of hot debate in recent months. Several leaders have been engaged in a web of allegations regarding the issue. Meanwhile, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has taken the lead to rally all of the MPs from the state to come together and raise their voice on the topic. To decide on a united stand regarding th Maratha reservation issue, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Raje had organised a joint meeting between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members.

This meeting will be taking place in Delhi’s Maharashtra Sadan this Monday (December 18). Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Narayan Rane as well as NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been invited for the meeting. All Members of Parliament from the state are in Delhi for Parliament’s winter session. This has provided ground for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje’s decision to call upon a meeting. It will be important to keep an eye out on who attends the meet. The ongoing struggle for Maratha Reservation has become widespread through various morchas, demonstrations and fasts. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Raje has shown support for Manoj Jarange Patil’s demands. Given his knowledge of the legal process, he had taken the lead and sent letters to all of the MPs from the state a few days ago.