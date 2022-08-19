Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats from an unknown Twitter account

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received threats to his life on social media. A Twitter handle by the name 'Aman' messaged Sameer Wankhede on August 14. In the message, the person wrote, "Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, and you will have to pay for it)."

Another message said, "Tumko khatam kar denge (You will be done in)."Following this, Sameer Wankhede approached Goregaon police and they are in the process of registering an FIR. Wankhede's statement was recorded yesterday.

The account had zero followers and is suspected to have been created for the purpose of issuing threats to Wankhede, police sources said. Wankhede, the former zonal director of the NCB's Mumbai office, had come into the limelight following the anti-drugs agency's high-profile raids in October 2021 on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 19 others, and claimed to have also seized some narcotics.