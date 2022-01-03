Sameer Wankhede's tenure at NCB ends, will report to DRI

Controversial NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede, who has been in controversy over the past few months, has finally been transferred to the DRI department. Wankhede's tenure in NCB is over. So he has been sent to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

From 2008 to 2021, Wankhede served as Deputy Commissioner of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Additional SP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Joint Commissioner of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Divisional Director of the Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB). Wankhede was transferred to NCB in 2020. However, his term ended.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are Lobbying for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the level of Union Home Ministry for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year.