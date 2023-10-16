Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Case registered against truck driver, two RTO officials

A day after 12 people were killed in an accident involving a minibus and a container truck on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway on Sunday, the police registered a case against the truck driver and two RTO staffers, an official said.

A case has been registered against truck driver Brijesh Kumar Chandel and two RTO officials, identified as Pradeep Rathod and Nitinkumar Gonarkar, at Vaijapur police station, Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya said.

According to the SP, the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (part 2), which is related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 427 (causing damage) and 34 (common intention). he said.The three are detained as of now and further action is underway, he said. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2022.





