Samruddhi Highway Accident: Three of Family Killed, Two Injured After Speeding Car Hits Truck in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Buldhana, Maharashtra (October 31, 2024): Three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a speeding car collided with a truck on the Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Rajesh Dabhade, 42; Shubhangi Dabhade, 32; and Riyansh Rajesh Dabhade, 4.

The Dabhade family from Pune was traveling to Amravati in a car when the driver lost control and hit the truck. The incident occurred on channel number 334 of the Nagpur corridor on the Samruddhi Highway. The truck involved in the accident was registered as MH21BH5976.

Samiksha Rajesh Dabhade, a five-year-old girl, and the driver of the car, Ashwin Dhanwarkar, sustained minor injuries. The truck driver, Khaja Shaikh, a resident of Jalna, has been detained by the police.

Traffic was restored after the vehicles were moved to the side of the road. Injured passengers were rescued by ambulances at Sindkhed Raja and Dusarbid.