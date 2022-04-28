Samruddhi Mahamarg: Girder of bridge under construction near Sindkhedraja collapses

There are signs that the inauguration of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which is very important for the Thackeray government, will be further delayed. A series of accidents has started on Samruddhi Mahamarg in the last few days. The girder of the bridge under construction in Sindkhedraja area, which is included in the package-7 of Samruddhi Mahamarg, collapsed on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to preliminary information, the girder collapsed bridge is near Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja. The bridge is being constructed to connect the hilly terrain of the area. As work began on Wednesday evening, the girder of the bridge, which weighed as much as 200 tons, collapsed. By the time the lunch break was over, all the staff had moved on. This time part of the bridge suddenly collapsed and fell on a large trailer under the bridge, in which the trailers were completely broken. This is the second incident of bridge collapse on Samruddhi Mahamarg in the last three days.

Earlier, a worker was killed and two others were injured when an arch of an elevated wildlife trail collapsed on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. A bridge was built over the arch to allow wildlife to cross the highway by pouring concrete. However, half of the bridge collapsed. There are a total of 105 such arches on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Therefore, the possibility of such accidents in the future after the commencement of the Samruddhi Mahamarg cannot be completely ruled out.

It is very wrong for such incidents to happen at a time when such a magnificent work of Samruddhi Mahamarg is in progress and the contractors of Samruddhi Mahamarg need to make efforts to prevent such incidents. The state government should also conduct a thorough audit of the bridge and other roads on this highway and then start the bridge, otherwise there is a feeling that this road will not survive without such incidents.