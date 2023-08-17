Sana Khan Murder Case: Family denies identity of body found in Harda district

The uncertainty surrounding the murder of BJP leader Sana Khan in Nagpur has taken a puzzling turn. Sana Khan's family, along with Nagpur police, visited the Harda district, where a body was found in a well. According to media reports, the family have stated that the body is not Sana Khan's, adding to the mystery. Reports indicate that the Nagpur police plan to perform a DNA test on the body in Shirali, Harda district, to see if it's connected to Sana Khan. Quick steps will be taken to uncover more about this puzzling situation.

A decomposed woman's body was discovered in a well in Sirali taluka of Madhya Pradesh's Harda district. The well is situated about 300 km away from Jabalpur. The body is believed to be that of Sana Khan, a Nagpur BJP minority front activist. Speculation arose due to the similarity between the clothes on the body and what Sana Khan wore on her last day. However, it remains unclear if the body indeed belongs to Sana Khan. A team from Nagpur Police, along with Sana Khan's family members, reached the location. The family, however, stated that the body isn't Sana Khan's.

Sana Khan is a local BJP worker from West Nagpur. She went to Jabalpur on August 1, and since then, she has been missing. She was with Amit Sahu, also known as Pappu, a hotelier in Jabalpur. On the evening of August 1, a heated argument ensued between Sana Khan and Amit Sahu during a video call.

Sana Khan contacted her family in Nagpur at 7 am the following morning to let them know she had reached Jabalpur safely. However, after that call, her phone turned off, and she did not return.