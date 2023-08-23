Sana Khan murder case: MLA Sanjay Sharma fails to show up for questioning

Nagpur police have summoned Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma for questioning regarding the murder of Sana Khan. The police in Nagpur have also issued a notice to him in connection with the case. However, media reports indicate that MLA Sanjay Sharma will not be able to appear for questioning today. He has informed police officials that he cannot come to Nagpur today due to work commitments in his constituency, TV9 Marathi reported.

Amit Sahu, the main accused in the Sana Khan murder case, is reportedly associated with MLA Sanjay Sharma and is known as his supporter in the Jabalpur area. This connection raises questions about whether MLA Sanjay Sharma has any pertinent information regarding the Sana Khan case. As these queries emerge, the Nagpur police have summoned MLA Sharma to Nagpur for additional investigation into the matter.

A case of blackmail and extortion was registered against Amit, also known as Pappu Sahu, the prime accused in the Sana Khan murder case, and a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, along with his associates. Alongside Amit Sahu, a criminal named Dharmendra Yadav was also arrested on Saturday. Amit Sahu, with the assistance of his accomplices from Jabalpur and Nagpur, had physically and mentally tortured a 35-year-old victim. He had threatened to kill her and pressured her to send explicit content to several acquaintances. Subsequently, he coerced her into creating pornographic videos and photos with these individuals. Utilizing this content, Amit Sahu blackmailed and extorted money from many in Nagpur by leveraging the threat of defamation.

The accused managed to deceive numerous individuals in Nagpur through this method. Several videos and photos from the operation were found on Sana Khan's mobile phone. Amit Sahu murdered Sana and disposed of her body in the Hiran River. Subsequently, under the guidance of Sahu's associate Dharmendra Yadav, another accomplice named Kamlesh Patel discarded Sana Khan's mobile phone into the Narmada River. Additionally, a mobile phone was concealed in a well, although it contained limited data.