Sandipan Bhumre Resigns from Mahayuti Alliance Govt, Sends Letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

After emerging victorious in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency during the recent elections, Minister Sandipan Bhumre of the Mahayuti Alliance Govt has tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Bhumre defeated both Chandrakant Khaire of the MVP and Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM to secure his parliamentary seat. His resignation from the cabinet follows his successful bid for a seat in the Lok Sabha.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that as per protocol, one must resign from either of the two posts within 14 days of winning a Lok Sabha seat. Sandipan Bhumre, now elected as an MP in Delhi, promptly submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Consequently, Bhumre relinquishes decision-making authority within the cabinet and his respective department. The portfolio previously held by Bhumre has now reverted to the Chief Minister.

With Sandipan Bhumre transitioning to a Member of Parliament, the position of Guardian Minister for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is now vacant. According to regulations, Bhumre must hold membership in either house of the legislature. Upon resigning as MLA and minister, vacancies will arise in the departments of rural development, horticulture, and the guardian minister's role. There is intense competition within the Shinde faction for these positions. Sanjay Shirsat appears to be a strong contender for the guardian minister's post, having garnered significant support from the West constituency. Additionally, he is expected to secure a ministerial role in the upcoming cabinet expansion, which the ruling party aims to finalize before the monsoon session.