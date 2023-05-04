Sangli: 4 killed, 1 injured after bus collides with car

Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a private bus entered the wrong lane and collided with a car in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.

The incident took place on the Vita-Nevari-Mahabaleshwar road when the bus was going towards Nevari from Vita, while the car was moving in the opposite direction.

At a place around 60 km from the district headquarters, the bus entered the wrong lane and collided with the car, killing four of its occupants, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kadam (35), Sunita Sadanand Kashid (61), Chandrakant Kashid (62), and Ashok Suryawanshi (64), all Mumbai residents.

The person driving the car, Sadanand Kashid, was injured due to the impact, the official said. The driver of the bus has been arrested, he added.