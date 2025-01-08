Sangli Accident: 19 Students Injured After Truck Hits Bus On Ratnagiri-Nagpur Road in Maharashtra
Published: January 8, 2025
Nineteen students sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus met with an accident on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur road here in ...
Nineteen students sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus met with an accident on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur road here in Maharashtra. The incident happened in the morning when a multi-axle truck hit the bus near the Miraj-Tanang intersection Tanang.
The injured students were rushed to a government hospital in Miraj where they were provided treatment. No one received any serious injuries. All students are from a government residential school in Kavthe Mahakal in the district.
They were returning from Miraj after participating in a sports competition. Police said the driver of the truck has been apprehended.