Two die in fatal accident on Dahegaon-Bidkin state highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, two motorcyclists died after their motorcycles collided head-on near a hotel at the Mandwa junction on the Dahegaon-Bidkin state highway in Gangapur tehsil, on Monday evening (around 7.15 pm). The deceased have been identified as Pandurang Vithal Sukase (47, resident of Nagapur in Gangapur tehsil) and Manohar Trimbak Todkar (46, resident of Mandwa in Gangapur tehsil).

Nagapur’s Pandurang had been to Bidkin on his motorcycle (MH 20 GP 3078). While returning to his village, he collided violently with Manohar’s motorcycle (MH 20 FS 6735) coming from the Sawkheda side, near the hotel at the Mandwa junction. Both riders were severely injured in the accident. They were rushed to the government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment, where doctors declared them dead after examination. The incident has been registered at the Waluj police station, and further investigation is on by ASI Sukadev Bhagade.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased Pandurang were performed at Nagapur on Tuesday at 1 pm. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, three children, and brother. The last rites of Manohar were performed at Mandwa at around 2 pm. He is survived by his mother, wife, one son, two daughters, and brother.